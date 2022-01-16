Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.80

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.80 and last traded at $6.86, with a volume of 6430 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rover Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rover Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.57.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.77 million. The company’s revenue was up 163.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Rover Group will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rover Group news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 824,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $8,246,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 15,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total transaction of $161,553.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,615,955 shares of company stock worth $26,185,298.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rover Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Rover Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rover Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Rover Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Rover Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

About Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR)

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

