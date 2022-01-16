Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $26.77

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.77 and last traded at $26.79, with a volume of 13806 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.07.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ELAN shares. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

The company has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.02.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover purchased 5,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.79 per share, with a total value of $158,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELAN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,779,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,789,000 after acquiring an additional 5,006,187 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,519,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,989,000 after acquiring an additional 372,791 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,947,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,038 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $426,914,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,854,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,043,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769,153 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN)

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

