Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) were down 4.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $141.10 and last traded at $143.22. Approximately 14,267 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,713,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $150.41.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.93.

Get Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 150.0% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 26.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 12.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 7.6% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.