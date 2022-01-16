Spectrum Global Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGSI) Short Interest Update

Spectrum Global Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGSI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, an increase of 382.4% from the December 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,181,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of SGSI opened at $0.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.32. Spectrum Global Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.
Spectrum Global Solutions Company Profile
