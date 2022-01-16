BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Upgraded by UBS Group to Neutral

BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) was upgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $170.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale raised their target price on shares of BT Group from 235.00 to 240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of BT Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BT Group in a research note on Friday, November 5th. HSBC cut shares of BT Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of BT Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.75.

BTGOF stock opened at $2.44 on Friday. BT Group has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $2.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.25 and a 200-day moving average of $2.25.

BT Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Enterprise, Global Services, Openreach, and Other. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and television services. The Enterprise segment sells communications and information technology (IT) services to businesses and public sector organizations; and provides network products and services to communications.

