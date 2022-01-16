EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Rating Increased to Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Exane BNP Paribas currently has €23.50 ($26.70) target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale cut shares of EDP Renováveis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of EDP Renováveis from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research report on Friday, October 1st. HSBC started coverage on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.95.

EDRVF stock opened at $22.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.74 and a 200-day moving average of $24.81. EDP Renováveis has a 12-month low of $19.43 and a 12-month high of $30.10.

EDP Renovaveis SA operates as a renewable energy company, which engages in the development, construction, and operation of wind farms and solar plants. The firm generates energy from renewable sources in several locations. It operates through the following geographical business segments: Europe, North America, and Brazil.

