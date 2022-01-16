Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Price Target to €100.00

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €95.00 ($107.95) to €100.00 ($113.64) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on DDAIF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Daimler from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group raised Daimler from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Daimler in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Daimler presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.79.
Shares of Daimler stock opened at $85.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30. Daimler has a 12 month low of $67.30 and a 12 month high of $103.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.93.
Daimler Company Profile
Daimler AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles under the Mercedes-Benz brand and small cars under the smart brand.
Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers
Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.