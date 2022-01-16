Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Price Target to €100.00

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €95.00 ($107.95) to €100.00 ($113.64) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on DDAIF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Daimler from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group raised Daimler from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Daimler in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Daimler presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.79.

Shares of Daimler stock opened at $85.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30. Daimler has a 12 month low of $67.30 and a 12 month high of $103.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.93.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Daimler had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $37.31 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Daimler will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles under the Mercedes-Benz brand and small cars under the smart brand.

