Head to Head Comparison: Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) vs. VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI)

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) and Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get VICI Properties alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings for VICI Properties and Investors Real Estate Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VICI Properties 0 2 12 1 2.93 Investors Real Estate Trust 0 3 5 0 2.63

VICI Properties currently has a consensus target price of $35.73, indicating a potential upside of 25.20%. Investors Real Estate Trust has a consensus target price of $104.43, indicating a potential upside of 3.56%. Given VICI Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe VICI Properties is more favorable than Investors Real Estate Trust.

Profitability

This table compares VICI Properties and Investors Real Estate Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VICI Properties 68.05% 13.98% 5.92% Investors Real Estate Trust 1.48% 0.42% 0.18%

Dividends

VICI Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Investors Real Estate Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. VICI Properties pays out 77.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Investors Real Estate Trust pays out -1,028.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. VICI Properties has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. VICI Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

VICI Properties has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Investors Real Estate Trust has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares VICI Properties and Investors Real Estate Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VICI Properties $1.23 billion 14.65 $891.67 million $1.85 15.43 Investors Real Estate Trust $177.99 million 8.09 $5.08 million ($0.28) -360.13

VICI Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Investors Real Estate Trust. Investors Real Estate Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VICI Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.1% of Investors Real Estate Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of VICI Properties shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Investors Real Estate Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

VICI Properties beats Investors Real Estate Trust on 15 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property. The Golf Course Business segment consists of four golf courses. The company was founded on July 5, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St. Paul and Denver metropolitan areas. The company was founded on July 31, 1970 and is headquartered in Minot, ND.

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.