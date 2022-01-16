$63.52 Million in Sales Expected for MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) to post sales of $63.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for MiMedx Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $65.81 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $62.26 million. MiMedx Group reported sales of $68.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that MiMedx Group will report full-year sales of $254.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $253.47 million to $257.01 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $278.16 million, with estimates ranging from $265.00 million to $286.57 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MiMedx Group.

Get MiMedx Group alerts:

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $63.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in MiMedx Group during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 277.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in MiMedx Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 48.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDXG opened at $5.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $574.16 million, a P/E ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.93. MiMedx Group has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $15.99.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane; EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matri derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MiMedx Group (MDXG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.