Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $15.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It discovers and develops molecule therapeutics and medicines such as protein homeostasis for autoimmune disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of KZR-616 which is in clinical stage. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Kezar Life Sciences from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of KZR opened at $14.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $697.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.35. Kezar Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $17.28.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). On average, analysts anticipate that Kezar Life Sciences will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Kauffman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total transaction of $82,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 16,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 177,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer in South San Francisco and California. Its product pipeline include KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J.

