Morgan Stanley Cuts BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) Price Target to $40.00

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) had its price target dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.82% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of BRP Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRP opened at $31.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.17 and a 200-day moving average of $34.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -66.06, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. BRP Group has a 12 month low of $22.79 and a 12 month high of $45.36.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $135.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.51 million. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.78%. On average, research analysts predict that BRP Group will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

