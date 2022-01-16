Morgan Stanley Cuts BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) Price Target to $40.00

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) had its price target dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.82% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of BRP Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.20.
Shares of NASDAQ:BRP opened at $31.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.17 and a 200-day moving average of $34.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -66.06, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. BRP Group has a 12 month low of $22.79 and a 12 month high of $45.36.
About BRP Group
BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.
See Also: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?
Receive News & Ratings for BRP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.