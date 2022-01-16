Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) PT Raised to $165.00 at Truist Securities

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target upped by research analysts at Truist Securities from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 27.70% from the company’s previous close. Truist Securities also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q1 2022 earnings at $4.60 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $4.62 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.52.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $129.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.52. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $56.13 and a one year high of $129.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.38.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $286,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.35, for a total value of $612,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,900 shares of company stock worth $3,888,757. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FANG. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 136.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,213,030 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $209,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,031 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 97.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,321,328 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $125,090,000 after purchasing an additional 651,530 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,813,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $455,818,000 after purchasing an additional 625,959 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 65.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,516,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $142,416,000 after purchasing an additional 600,657 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 22.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,058,584 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $287,170,000 after purchasing an additional 565,326 shares during the period. 87.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

