Morgan Stanley Lowers Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Price Target to $58.00

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CARR. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.41.

Carrier Global stock opened at $51.10 on Friday. Carrier Global has a 52 week low of $34.21 and a 52 week high of $58.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.91.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $1,851,667.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 361,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,585,000 after buying an additional 6,571 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 125.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 98,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after buying an additional 54,923 shares in the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 92,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,768,000 after buying an additional 25,599 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,577,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,065,000 after buying an additional 1,589,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 168,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,697,000 after buying an additional 4,622 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

