Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Given New $53.00 Price Target at Truist

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Truist from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on OVV. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.57.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Shares of OVV stock opened at $41.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.21 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of $15.51 and a 52 week high of $41.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.15.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a positive return on equity of 29.47%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ovintiv will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OVV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 318.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 797,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,775,000 after purchasing an additional 606,969 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 26.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 48.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 19,535 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 6.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 94,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in Ovintiv during the second quarter worth about $229,000. 69.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Read More: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.