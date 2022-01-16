Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Natera, Inc. offers genetic testing and diagnostics with proprietary bioinformatics and molecular technology. Natera, Inc. is headquartered in San Carlos, California. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen began coverage on Natera in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Natera in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, reissued a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $140.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $67.37 on Wednesday. Natera has a 1 year low of $63.91 and a 1 year high of $129.09. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.34 and its 200 day moving average is $107.00.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.36). Natera had a negative net margin of 72.15% and a negative return on equity of 85.05%. The business had revenue of $158.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Natera will post -4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 3,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total value of $289,860.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.64, for a total value of $769,237.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 163,568 shares of company stock valued at $13,042,208. Company insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Natera in the 1st quarter worth $264,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Natera by 239.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 706 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Natera by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Natera in the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Natera by 275.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 110,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,534,000 after buying an additional 80,989 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

