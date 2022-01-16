Telsey Advisory Group Cuts Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target to $38.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its price objective reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Urban Outfitters from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup upgraded Urban Outfitters from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Shares of NASDAQ URBN opened at $28.15 on Wednesday. Urban Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $26.04 and a fifty-two week high of $42.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Urban Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $38,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 8,698,955 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $258,272,000 after buying an additional 2,271,175 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 7.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,097,784 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $251,351,000 after purchasing an additional 396,575 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 1.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,424,464 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $131,362,000 after purchasing an additional 73,017 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 14.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,642,927 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $108,168,000 after purchasing an additional 446,434 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 28.4% during the third quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,065,195 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $91,006,000 after purchasing an additional 678,850 shares during the period. 71.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

