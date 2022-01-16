Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Price Target to $53.00

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) had its target price reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BIG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Big Lots from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Big Lots from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Big Lots from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the company from $58.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Big Lots from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.22.

BIG stock opened at $43.41 on Wednesday. Big Lots has a 12 month low of $40.06 and a 12 month high of $73.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.20.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. Big Lots had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Big Lots will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Big Lots declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 17.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.48%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Big Lots in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Big Lots by 2,042.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

