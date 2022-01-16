TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TransAlta Renewables in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now anticipates that the company will earn $0.69 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.72. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TransAlta Renewables’ FY2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$114.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$97.10 million.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RNW. Raymond James lowered their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$20.50 to C$19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised TransAlta Renewables from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. CSFB reduced their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$19.55.

Shares of RNW stock opened at C$16.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$4.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$19.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.72, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.90. TransAlta Renewables has a fifty-two week low of C$16.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.84.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0783 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. TransAlta Renewables’s payout ratio is 167.25%.

TransAlta Renewables Company Profile

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

