Zacks Investment Research Lowers Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Newtek Capital, Inc. resulted from the combination of the businesses previously owned by BJB Holdings, Inc. and REXX Environmental Corporation and is operating as a holding company for a network of partner companies in a collaborative and coordinated effort to develop successful businesses in a number of existing as well as emerging, technological business lines. “

NASDAQ:NEWT opened at $27.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $627.34 million, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.11. Newtek Business Services has a fifty-two week low of $19.60 and a fifty-two week high of $38.78.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.06 million. Newtek Business Services had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 81.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Newtek Business Services will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. Newtek Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Newtek Business Services by 593.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 125,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 107,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Newtek Business Services by 977.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 129,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,589,000 after buying an additional 117,411 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Newtek Business Services by 18.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 9,836 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Newtek Business Services during the third quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its stake in Newtek Business Services by 23.4% during the third quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 37,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 7,064 shares during the period. 15.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Newtek Business Services

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of business and financial solutions. It offers loans, payments, payroll and benefits, web solutions, insurance, and technology solutions. The company was founded by Barry Sloane in 1998 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

