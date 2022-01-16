$1.40 EPS Expected for Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) to post $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Schnitzer Steel Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.43. Schnitzer Steel Industries reported earnings per share of $1.51 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries will report full year earnings of $5.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.86. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $5.97. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Schnitzer Steel Industries.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $798.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.06 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:SCHN opened at $42.73 on Friday. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a fifty-two week low of $27.72 and a fifty-two week high of $59.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.41. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

In other news, SVP Michael R. Henderson sold 7,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $402,341.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 4,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $234,983.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 284.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The Auto and Metals Recycling segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

