Biogen Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $5.14 Per Share (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Biogen in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $5.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $5.24. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $216.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q3 2022 earnings at $4.95 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $19.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $21.06 EPS.

BIIB has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $423.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $440.00 to $363.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $453.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.99.

Shares of BIIB opened at $239.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.34. Biogen has a 1 year low of $217.10 and a 1 year high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.84 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Biogen by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,896,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,932,503,000 after buying an additional 689,662 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,893,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,000,095,000 after buying an additional 97,239 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Biogen by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,385,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $479,830,000 after buying an additional 189,746 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Biogen by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,244,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $352,319,000 after buying an additional 106,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,187,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $411,253,000 after purchasing an additional 75,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

