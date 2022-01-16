Analyzing ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) and Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP)

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) and Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

Get ReNew Energy Global alerts:

This table compares ReNew Energy Global and Brookfield Renewable Partners’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ReNew Energy Global N/A N/A -$11.00 million N/A N/A Brookfield Renewable Partners $3.81 billion 2.36 -$130.00 million ($0.80) -40.94

ReNew Energy Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Brookfield Renewable Partners.

Profitability

This table compares ReNew Energy Global and Brookfield Renewable Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ReNew Energy Global N/A N/A N/A Brookfield Renewable Partners -9.91% -1.92% -0.78%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.7% of Brookfield Renewable Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for ReNew Energy Global and Brookfield Renewable Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ReNew Energy Global 0 0 4 0 3.00 Brookfield Renewable Partners 0 3 11 0 2.79

ReNew Energy Global currently has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 152.98%. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a consensus price target of $44.08, indicating a potential upside of 34.59%. Given ReNew Energy Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ReNew Energy Global is more favorable than Brookfield Renewable Partners.

Summary

ReNew Energy Global beats Brookfield Renewable Partners on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ReNew Energy Global

ReNew Power Private Limited is a renewable energy power producer. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility-scale wind energy projects, utility-scale solar energy projects, utility-scale firm power projects and distributed solar energy projects. ReNew Power Private Limited, formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corporation II, is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass. The company was founded on June 27, 2011 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for ReNew Energy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReNew Energy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.