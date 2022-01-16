WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $144.38.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on shares of WESCO International from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of WESCO International from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of WESCO International from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

In other WESCO International news, CEO John Engel sold 44,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $5,885,967.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 6,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $901,362.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,212 shares of company stock worth $8,995,952 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of WESCO International by 26.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of WESCO International by 70.6% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of WESCO International by 2,928.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WESCO International during the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of WESCO International by 4.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WCC opened at $134.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.88. WESCO International has a 12 month low of $70.49 and a 12 month high of $140.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.34.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that WESCO International will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

