WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $144.38.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on shares of WESCO International from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of WESCO International from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of WESCO International from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.
In other WESCO International news, CEO John Engel sold 44,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $5,885,967.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 6,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $901,362.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,212 shares of company stock worth $8,995,952 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NYSE WCC opened at $134.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.88. WESCO International has a 12 month low of $70.49 and a 12 month high of $140.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.34.
WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that WESCO International will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.
About WESCO International
WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.
