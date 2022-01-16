Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.85.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $22.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.54. Norwegian Cruise Line has a twelve month low of $17.78 and a twelve month high of $34.49.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.11) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $153.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.30 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 74.83% and a negative net margin of 2,158.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2248.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCLH. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter worth about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 298.4% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter worth about $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 137.0% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

