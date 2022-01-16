Short Interest in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) Decreases By 46.4%

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 46.4% from the December 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CHSCL stock opened at $28.50 on Friday. CHS has a 12 month low of $27.75 and a 12 month high of $30.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.4688 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

