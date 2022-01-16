CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 896,800 shares, a growth of 62.8% from the December 15th total of 550,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 338,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other CMC Materials news, CEO David H. Li sold 20,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.40, for a total value of $3,715,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 11,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.60, for a total value of $2,041,491.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,847 shares of company stock valued at $10,876,538 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in CMC Materials by 152.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in CMC Materials by 55.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in CMC Materials by 69.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CMC Materials during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CMC Materials during the second quarter worth about $128,000. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on CMC Materials from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup upgraded CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on CMC Materials from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.63.

Shares of CCMP stock opened at $187.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of -78.84 and a beta of 1.20. CMC Materials has a fifty-two week low of $119.19 and a fifty-two week high of $198.60.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $311.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.50 million. CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a positive return on equity of 21.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CMC Materials will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -77.31%.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

