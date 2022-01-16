Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Stephens

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.

OTCMKTS:FNWD opened at $45.50 on Thursday. Finward Bancorp has a 52 week low of $39.55 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.59 and a 200 day moving average of $44.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.55.

Get Finward Bancorp alerts:

Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter. Finward Bancorp had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $16.35 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Finward Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.05%.

Finward Bancorp Company Profile

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Finward Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finward Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.