Stifel Nicolaus Raises NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Price Target to C$10.75

NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.25 to C$10.75 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

NUVSF has been the subject of a number of other reports. upped their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$5.75 to C$7.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$5.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$4.25 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.43.

Shares of NUVSF stock opened at $6.29 on Thursday. NuVista Energy has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $6.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.18.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

