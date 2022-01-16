The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Iluka Resources (OTCMKTS:ILKAY) to “Conviction-Buy”

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Iluka Resources (OTCMKTS:ILKAY) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Iluka Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of ILKAY opened at $40.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.84 and a 200-day moving average of $34.10. Iluka Resources has a one year low of $25.50 and a one year high of $40.71.

Iluka Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands products. It operates through the following segments: Jacinth-Ambrosia (JA), Cataby (C), Sierra Rutile (SRL), Mining Area C (MAC), and United States (US). The AUS segment comprises the mining operations at Jacinth-Ambrosia located in South Australia, and associated processing operations at the Narngulu mineral separation plant in mid-west Western Australia.

