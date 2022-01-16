Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) Downgraded to Hold at DNB Markets

DNB Markets cut shares of Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. DNB Markets currently has $44.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on KHOTF. CA Cheuvreux began coverage on shares of Kahoot! ASA in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kahoot! ASA from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

KHOTF opened at $4.20 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.20 and a 200 day moving average of $5.80. Kahoot! ASA has a fifty-two week low of $4.13 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89.

Kahoot! ASA operates a game-based learning platform in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company's platforms help to create, share, and play learning games. It offers Kahoot! Learning platform for learning and engagement services; Actimo, an employee engagement platform which connects and engages Organizations work teams; Drops, a language learning app for visuals and play; Kahoot! DragonBox app for math learning; and Kahoot! Poio Read app, which empowers children to learn to read through play.

