Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) had its price objective increased by analysts at Truist Securities from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 32.08% from the company’s current price. Truist Securities also issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on VNOM. Truist increased their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

Viper Energy Partners stock opened at $26.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.83 and a beta of 2.50. Viper Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $26.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.76.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $128.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.18 million. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 2.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $37,320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $58,336.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VNOM. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,323 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,043,000 after buying an additional 18,156 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 495.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 76,699 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 63,826 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 147,763 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 42,330 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,169,506 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,852,000 after acquiring an additional 849,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 37,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. 37.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

