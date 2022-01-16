Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Myomo, Inc. is a commercial stage medical robotics company. It offers expanded mobility which suffering from neurological disorders and upper limb paralysis. The company develops and markets the MyoPro(R) product line of lightweight, non-invasive, powered arm braces to restore function in the paralyzed or weakened arms and hands of individuals. Myomo, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge,Massachusetts. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MYO. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Myomo in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Myomo in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners restated a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target (down from $36.50) on shares of Myomo in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

NYSEAMERICAN:MYO opened at $8.51 on Wednesday. Myomo has a twelve month low of $6.79 and a twelve month high of $18.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.23.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 million. Myomo had a negative return on equity of 68.34% and a negative net margin of 68.58%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Myomo will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Myomo by 91,945.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 98,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 98,382 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP purchased a new position in Myomo during the third quarter valued at $1,784,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Myomo during the third quarter valued at $122,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Myomo by 4.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Myomo during the third quarter valued at $4,139,000. Institutional investors own 31.83% of the company’s stock.

About Myomo

Myomo, Inc is a medical robotics company, which offers expanded mobility for those suffering from neurological disorders and upper-limb paralysis. It offers MyoPro, which is a myoelectric elbow, wrist, and hand orthosis that supports an impaired hand and arm while also enabling it to move again. The company was founded by Stephen Kelly, John McBean, Mira Sahney, and Kailas N.

