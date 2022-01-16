Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Packaging Co. of America Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:PKG)

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) – Equities researchers at Truist Securities increased their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Packaging Co. of America in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Securities analyst M. Roxland now expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.95 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.93. Truist Securities has a “Hold” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 22.26%. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

Shares of PKG stock opened at $137.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $133.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.39. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $124.78 and a 52 week high of $156.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.96%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,262,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,525,144,000 after buying an additional 82,146 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,946,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $679,842,000 after buying an additional 242,764 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,442,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $606,011,000 after buying an additional 220,051 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 20.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,974,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $538,172,000 after buying an additional 667,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 18.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,945,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $404,801,000 after purchasing an additional 457,793 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

