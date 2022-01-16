Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $360.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.79% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Paycom’s latest quarterly results reflect continued growth despite disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Its revenues increased mainly driven by new client additions and continued focus on cross selling to existing clients. The company’s differentiated employee strategy, measurement capabilities and comprehensive product offerings are helping it win new customers. Further, solutions like Ask Here and Manager on-the-Go, both focusing on employee usage and efficiency, are tailwinds. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the past year. Nonetheless, its near-term results are likely to be affected by headcount reductions across its client base due to the pandemic. Moreover, we anticipate near-term headwinds to margin due to the lower interest rates. Intensifying competition in the space remains concern.”

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $565.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $475.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $495.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $512.86.

Shares of PAYC opened at $333.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.45. Paycom Software has a 12-month low of $302.44 and a 12-month high of $558.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $425.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $451.60.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Paycom Software had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $256.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Paycom Software will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 59.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 62 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

