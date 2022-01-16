LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. is an online consumer finance platform for educated young adults primarily in China. The Company provide technologies including big data, cloud computing and artificial intelligence. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. is based in China. “

Get LexinFintech alerts:

Separately, UBS Group downgraded shares of LexinFintech from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $4.30 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LexinFintech currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.16.

Shares of LX stock opened at $3.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $635.32 million, a P/E ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.63. LexinFintech has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $15.42.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $460.75 million during the quarter. LexinFintech had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 38.73%. As a group, research analysts predict that LexinFintech will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LX. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in LexinFintech in the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in LexinFintech in the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in LexinFintech by 433.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in LexinFintech by 50.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in LexinFintech during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

LexinFintech Company Profile

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

See Also: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LexinFintech (LX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LexinFintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexinFintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.