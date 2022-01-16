Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MESA LABORATORIES, INC. designs, develops, acquires, manufactures and markets instruments and systems utilized in connection with industrial applications and hemodialysis therapy. “

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Mesa Laboratories from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

MLAB opened at $296.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $297.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 318.44 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 11.13 and a quick ratio of 10.71. Mesa Laboratories has a one year low of $232.88 and a one year high of $333.42.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.60. Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $35.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.82%.

In related news, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.77, for a total value of $327,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John James Sullivan sold 5,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.02, for a total value of $1,599,239.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,227 shares of company stock worth $4,791,041 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLAB. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mesa Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Mesa Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mesa Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Mesa Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mesa Laboratories (MLAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.