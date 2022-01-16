Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company, with a collection of assets which includes the New York Knicks and the New York Rangers as well as development league teams – the Westchester Knicks and the Hartford Wolf Pack; and esports teams. The company also owns professional sports team performance centers – the MSG Training Center in Greenburgh, NY and the CLG Performance Center in Los Angeles, CA. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp., formerly known as Madison Square Garden Company, is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MSGS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut Madison Square Garden Sports from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $210.20.

Shares of NYSE MSGS opened at $167.40 on Wednesday. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 52 week low of $152.42 and a 52 week high of $207.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $174.95 and its 200 day moving average is $175.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,521.68 and a beta of 0.93.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $18.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.18) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Sports will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 67.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the third quarter valued at $70,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the third quarter valued at $78,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the third quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the second quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

