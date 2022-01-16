JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Target Price to 940.00

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 978.00 to 940.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pandora A/S currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $940.00.

PANDY stock opened at $29.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.49. Pandora A/S has a 52-week low of $23.47 and a 52-week high of $36.14.

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $749.62 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a $0.5983 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This is an increase from Pandora A/S’s previous dividend of $0.40.

Pandora A/S engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hand-finished and modern jewelry. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Per Enevoldsen and Winnie Enevoldsen in 1982 and is headquartered in Glostrup, Denmark.

