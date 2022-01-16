Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Cut to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

RANJY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Randstad from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Randstad in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Randstad currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Get Randstad alerts:

Shares of RANJY stock opened at $35.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.50. Randstad has a one year low of $30.91 and a one year high of $40.44.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter. Randstad had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 3.10%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Randstad will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Randstad

Randstad NV engages in the provision of solutions in the fields of flexible work and human resources services. It operates through the following segments: Staffing, Professionals, and Executive Search. The Staffing segment recruits candidates for manufacturing, logistics and administrative jobs. Its service portfolio includes Inhouse, Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), Managed Services Programs (MSP), Payrolling, Outsourcing, and Outplacement.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Randstad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randstad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.