Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) PT Raised to SEK 290

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from SEK 275 to SEK 290 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 270 to SEK 285 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $201.33.

Shares of SDVKY stock opened at $27.66 on Thursday. Sandvik AB has a 12-month low of $22.64 and a 12-month high of $29.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.69 and its 200 day moving average is $25.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.29.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sandvik AB (publ) had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sandvik AB will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDVKY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Sandvik AB (publ) in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,428,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,844,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,301,000 after acquiring an additional 59,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,911,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Sandvik AB (publ) Company Profile

Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Other Operations.

