Powerband Solutions (OTCMKTS:PWWBF) Now Covered by Analysts at Desjardins

Desjardins began coverage on shares of Powerband Solutions (OTCMKTS:PWWBF) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $1.60 target price on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS PWWBF opened at 0.61 on Wednesday. Powerband Solutions has a one year low of 0.33 and a one year high of 1.24.

Get Powerband Solutions alerts:

Powerband Solutions Company Profile

Powerband Solutions, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the development marketing, and sale of access to cloud-based transaction platform to buy, sell, trade, finance, and lease new and used vehicles. The firm specializes in the online trading platform, standardized appraisal system, market intelligence report, desking tool, and finance portal for utilization in the automotive industry.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Powerband Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powerband Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.