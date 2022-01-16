Powerband Solutions (OTCMKTS:PWWBF) Now Covered by Analysts at Desjardins

Desjardins began coverage on shares of Powerband Solutions (OTCMKTS:PWWBF) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $1.60 target price on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS PWWBF opened at 0.61 on Wednesday. Powerband Solutions has a one year low of 0.33 and a one year high of 1.24.
Powerband Solutions Company Profile
