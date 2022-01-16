Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Standard Chartered PLC operates as a banking group principally in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The bank provides consumer and wholesale banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), corporate, and institutional customers. Services offered by Standard Chartered include: loans and savings accounts, demand drafts, foreign exchange services, credit cards, insurance and investment advisory services. It also provides private and priority banking; international banking; cash management; trade finance and working capital as well as Internet banking services. Standard Chartered PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of Standard Chartered from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCBFF opened at $7.20 on Wednesday. Standard Chartered has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $7.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.16.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

