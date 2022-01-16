Head to Head Review: Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) vs. Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) and Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Magnite and Qutoutiao’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magnite $221.63 million 0.00 -$53.43 million $0.02 N/A Qutoutiao $765.96 million 0.10 -$169.26 million ($5.61) -0.46

Magnite has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Qutoutiao. Qutoutiao is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Magnite, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Magnite has a beta of 2.22, indicating that its share price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qutoutiao has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Magnite and Qutoutiao, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magnite 0 2 9 0 2.82 Qutoutiao 0 0 0 0 N/A

Magnite presently has a consensus target price of $40.80, suggesting a potential upside of ?. Given Magnite’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Magnite is more favorable than Qutoutiao.

Profitability

This table compares Magnite and Qutoutiao’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magnite 1.41% 5.05% 1.74% Qutoutiao -21.59% N/A -35.81%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.9% of Magnite shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.8% of Qutoutiao shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Magnite shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Magnite beats Qutoutiao on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc. provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D. Baumgart on April 20, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Qutoutiao

Qutoutiao, Inc. operates as an online platform for headlines. It operates through the mobile platforms: Qutoutiao, Midu Novels and Midu Lite. The Qutoutiao aggregates articles and videos uploaded from content providers and presents real-time customized feeds to users based on each user’s profile, behavior and social relationships. TheMidu Novels offers users free literature supported by advertising. The Midu Lite combines a loyalty program with the standard offerings from Midu Novels. The company was founded by Eric Siliang Tan, Zhiliang Wang, Sihui Chen and Lei Li on June 08, 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

