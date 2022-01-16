Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) PT Raised to C$9.25

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SPGYF. upped their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$9.25 to C$109.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$10.75 to C$11.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Whitecap Resources has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.25.

Shares of SPGYF opened at $6.95 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.25. Whitecap Resources has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $6.98.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.0174 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 3.77%.

Whitecap Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It focuses on the Boundary Lake, Valhalla, West Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. The company was founded by Grant B. Fagerheim on June 3, 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

