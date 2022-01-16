Critical Review: SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) vs. Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR)

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) and SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ideal Power and SuperCom’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ideal Power $430,000.00 130.26 -$7.79 million ($0.82) -11.60 SuperCom $11.77 million 0.88 -$7.87 million N/A N/A

Ideal Power has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SuperCom.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.7% of Ideal Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.4% of SuperCom shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Ideal Power shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ideal Power and SuperCom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ideal Power -5.26% -21.58% -19.93% SuperCom N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ideal Power and SuperCom, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ideal Power 0 1 0 0 2.00 SuperCom 0 0 1 0 3.00

Ideal Power presently has a consensus price target of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 194.43%. SuperCom has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 284.69%. Given SuperCom’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SuperCom is more favorable than Ideal Power.

Volatility & Risk

Ideal Power has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SuperCom has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SuperCom beats Ideal Power on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ideal Power Company Profile

Ideal Power, Inc. engages in the development of power converter solutions for photovoltaic generation, grid-storage and electrified vehicle charging. Its products include solar inverters, bi-directional battery, electric vehicle chargers, photovoltaic inverters and battery converters. The firm has developed the patented Power Packet Switching Architecture power conversion technology. The company was founded by William C. Alexander on May 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

SuperCom Company Profile

SuperCom Ltd. engages in the provision of traditional and digital identity solutions. It offers identification, tracking, and security products to government, private and public organization. The company operates through the following divisions: e-Gov, IoT, and Cyber Security. The e-Gov division provides solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services, the company has helped governments and national agencies design and issue secured multi-identification, or Multi-ID, documents and robust digital identity solutions to their citizens, visitors and Lands. The IoT division products and services provides reliably identify, track and monitor people or objects in real time, enabling the customers to detect unauthorized movement of people, vehicles and other monitored objects. The Cyber Security division provides comprehensive solutions to protect the organization’s sensitive data residing on servers, laptops and detachable devices. SuperCom was founded by Jack Hasan and Eli Rozen on July 4, 1988 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

