Head to Head Comparison: Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) and Progressive (NYSE:PGR)

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) and Progressive (NYSE:PGR) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

98.8% of Horace Mann Educators shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.5% of Progressive shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Horace Mann Educators shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Progressive shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Horace Mann Educators and Progressive, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Horace Mann Educators 0 2 0 0 2.00 Progressive 6 0 6 0 2.00

Horace Mann Educators currently has a consensus price target of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.58%. Progressive has a consensus price target of $98.60, suggesting a potential downside of 10.16%. Given Horace Mann Educators’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Horace Mann Educators is more favorable than Progressive.

Dividends

Horace Mann Educators pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Progressive pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Horace Mann Educators pays out 34.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Progressive pays out 5.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Horace Mann Educators has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years. Horace Mann Educators is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Horace Mann Educators and Progressive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horace Mann Educators 11.11% 8.91% 1.14% Progressive 8.74% 17.55% 4.52%

Risk & Volatility

Horace Mann Educators has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Progressive has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Horace Mann Educators and Progressive’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horace Mann Educators $1.31 billion 1.26 $133.32 million $3.56 11.17 Progressive $42.66 billion 1.51 $5.70 billion $6.89 15.93

Progressive has higher revenue and earnings than Horace Mann Educators. Horace Mann Educators is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Progressive, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Progressive beats Horace Mann Educators on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. The Property and Casualty segment focuses on personal lines automobile and property insurance products. The Supplemental segment focuses on heart, cancer, accident and limited short-term supplemental disability coverage. The Retirement segment comprises of tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities. The Life segment offers life insurance. The Corporate and Other segment includes interest expense on debt, the impact of realized investment gains and losses and certain public company expenses. The company was founded by Carrol Hall and Leslie Nimmo in 1945 and is headquartered in Springfield, IL.

About Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property. The Personal Lines segment includes agency and direct businesses. The Commercial Lines segment writes primary liability and physical damage insurance for automobiles and trucks owned and operated predominately by small business in the auto, for-hire transportation, contractor, for-hire specialty, tow, and for-hire livery markets. The Property segment covers residential property insurance for homeowners, other property owners, and renters. The company was founded on March 10, 1937 and is headquartered in Mayfield Village, OH.

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.