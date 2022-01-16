Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) PT Lowered to $21.00

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Truist Securities from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 4.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.90.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

NYSE:AR opened at $20.03 on Friday. Antero Resources has a fifty-two week low of $6.29 and a fifty-two week high of $21.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.88. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 4.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $534.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 28.79% and a positive return on equity of 4.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Antero Resources will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 179,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $3,304,838.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 2,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $39,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 357,739 shares of company stock valued at $6,602,528. 9.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the second quarter worth $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 1,426.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 1,140.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,204 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 5,704 shares in the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.