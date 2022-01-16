Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,296,617 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 61,910,816 shares.The stock last traded at $40.46 and had previously closed at $41.26.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.52.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XLF. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 53.5% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 3,888,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,943 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $191,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 496,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,213,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.0% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 28,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluesphere Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 138,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,085,000 after buying an additional 6,306 shares during the last quarter.

The Fund seeks to provide investors with a low-cost passive approach for investing in a portfolio of equity securities of firms as represented by the Financial Select Sector Index.

