AMTD International (NYSE:HKIB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of AMTD International Inc. (NYSE:HKIB) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 9,669 shares.The stock last traded at $4.05 and had previously closed at $4.14.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.64.

About AMTD International (NYSE:HKIB)

AMTD International, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the strategic investments. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Asset Management and Strategic Investment. The Investment Banking segment assists customers in raising funds through equity and debt financing, providing underwriting for initial public offerings, private placements and debt issuances and providing financial advisory services.

