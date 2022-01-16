Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Shares Gap Down to $11.13

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.13, but opened at $10.80. Purple Innovation shares last traded at $11.03, with a volume of 363 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Purple Innovation from $9.50 to $7.60 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist dropped their target price on Purple Innovation from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Craig Hallum lowered Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Purple Innovation from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.22.

The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.67, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.12 and a 200 day moving average of $19.68.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $170.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.90 million. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Purple Innovation news, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey bought 47,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.48 per share, with a total value of $499,896.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 155,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.46 per share, for a total transaction of $2,090,930.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 5,279,926 shares of company stock valued at $60,756,383. Company insiders own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRPL. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Purple Innovation by 12.0% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Purple Innovation by 13.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 235,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after acquiring an additional 27,734 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Purple Innovation by 311.2% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,495,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645,735 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 495.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 8,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 11,212 shares in the last quarter.

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

